Did climate change impact Hurricane Harvey?

By Ashley Strickland and Brandon Miller, CNN

Updated 3:03 PM ET, Mon August 28, 2017

Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes in Houston on August 28.
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on Sunday, August 27.
Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27.
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse.
Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26.
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
Cows walk near fallen power lines near City-by-the Sea, Texas, on August 26.
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey on August 25. The storm knocked out power at her Corpus Christi hotel.
Story highlights

  • Hurricane Harvey is already considered a historic storm
  • Climate change can impact hurricanes' rainfall and storm surge

(CNN)Before Hurricane Harvey even made landfall in Texas, many people were asking whether this churning storm in the Gulf of Mexico and its predicted impact were intensified by climate change.

Here's a breakdown from experts.

'One-in-1,000-years type of event'

    To understand how Harvey could be impacted by climate change, you have to understand how unique a storm it is. Harvey underwent "rapid intensification," gaining strength very quickly. From Thursday morning into Friday afternoon, it transitioned from a tropical storm with winds of 45 miles per hour to a Category 3 major hurricane with winds of 125 miles per hour in only 36 hours.
    Rapid intensification isn't necessarily rare, but it is very hard to forecast. When all the conditions come together just right, a storm can really "blow up" and intensify very quickly.
    Climate report: Hottest year, highest greenhouse gas marks, record sea levels
    Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm over the weekend and expected to make a third landfall.
    It is rare for a storm to move inland and then back out again over the same body of water it came from. Excessive rainfall has caused flooding more devastating than the impact of Harvey's initial landfall itself.
    Inland flooding is often one of the worst impacts for storms making landfall. With the stalling of the storm over land, the flood threat has become Harvey's lasting impression.
    CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen labeled Harvey a "one-in-1,000-years type of event."
    By amount of rainfall, Harvey might end up ranking No. 1.

    Rising temperatures, rising oceans

    Gradually warming temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico -- as much as 2 degrees Celsius above average -- could be a pressure cooker for key ingredients of a hurricane: extreme winds, rainfall and storm surge.
    Where Harvey intensified and made landfall off the Texas/Mexico coast, the water temperatures were about 1 degree Celsius above average. The highest water temperatures were in the eastern Gulf, near Florida.
    This warm area of the eastern Gulf is also where a tropical disturbance has been trying to form for the past week, but it never became a tropical depression. So although warmer water can be associated with strong hurricanes, that isn't always the case.
    Weather disasters to impact 2 out of 3 Europeans by 2100, study says
    The most direct ways climate change influences hurricane landfalls can come in the form of increased storm surge as a result of sea level rise. The storm creating the surge might not be worse, but if it is occurring along a coast where sea levels are higher because of climate change, the storm surge itself will then be higher.
    "The globally averaged sea level has risen about 7 inches in the last century largely due to the climate change effects of warming ocean water and glacial land ice melting and flowing into the oceans," Sean Sublette, a meteorologist at the nonprofit Climate Central, wrote in an email. "This higher sea level means that storm surge or the coastal flooding that occurs when a hurricane makes landfall is higher and reaches farther inland."
    The other direct way climate change can influence hurricanes is through rainfall. More extreme precipitation is one of the calling cards of a warmer world, experts say.
    "A warmer atmosphere can also hold more water," Sublette wrote. "It's the reason that it feels humid in the summer, but not the winter -- there is more actual water vapor in the atmosphere. For every 1°F of warming, the atmosphere can hold 4% more water vapor. And the global atmosphere is about 1-3°F warmer than a century ago."
    Higher seas to flood dozens of US cities, study says; is yours one of them?
    This has been predicted with models and has been observed across the Southeast and specifically in Texas, according to John W. Nielsen-Gammon, professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University and the Texas state climatologist.
    "The heaviest rainfall in Texas has been associated with landfalling tropical storms," Nielsen-Gammon said. "In 1979, thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Claudette dropped 42 inches of rain in 24 hours just south of Houston. While most storms won't be that exceptional, climate change is making even heavier rainfall possible."

    'A huge disaster with or without warming'

    Scientists will analyze the connections between Harvey and climate change using historical observations and computer simulations, but that won't occur until the storm is over.
    But they are already trying to answer questions about the storm and what caused it.
    "Across the world and the United States -- and in Houston specifically over the last couple of decades -- heavy precipitation events have been increasing in frequency and intensity, as predicted by climate science," Adam Sobel, a professor at Columbia University who researches atmospheric and climate dynamics, wrote in an email. "Given the specific meteorological situation (the positions of the high pressure systems and the jet stream), and the presence of a major city in the location it is, Harvey would have been a huge disaster with or without warming."
    Earth to warm 2 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, studies say
    "This does not mean Harvey would not have formed, nor does it mean that the flooding would not have occurred, but it does mean it was very likely made worse," Sublette said of the climate change influence. "In the decades to come, climate change is expected to make the strongest hurricanes a bit stronger, but the overall number of hurricanes each year is not expected to dramatically change."
    Nielsen-Gammon is interested in the peak intensity limit of heavy rainfall for these events because they happen so rarely. If climate change can increase heavy rainfall in the future, it needs to be quantifiable for predictions.
    "There is some infrastructure we don't want to fail under any circumstances, such as large dams that need to withstand any conceivable flood, but we have to put a limit on what is conceivable, and with climate change, that is becoming more and more difficult."