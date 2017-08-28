(CNN) It wasn't just wind and rain that caused damage when Hurricane Harvey blasted through the Texas coast. Fires did their share too.

A family in Robstown, just west of Corpus Christi, lost their homes to a fire just as Harvey was hitting the area. The Rojas family had evacuated their three houses on property they own. They returned to a distressing sight: all three houses destroyed by fire.

But they also found something in the ashes that they say gave them hope -- an intact statue of the Virgin Mary.

"Some may blame God and some may blame the hurricane but the only thing standing were holy things," Natali Rojas told CNN affiliate KRIS . "As you can see this statue is the only thing that survived. I dug in there for things and all I found is a Virgin Mary."

Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Stranded vehicles sit in high water in Houston on Monday, August 28, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas.

Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the US since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the US since Hurricane Charley in 2004.

Hide Caption 1 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on Sunday, August 27. Hide Caption 2 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse. Hide Caption 3 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 4 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 5 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elgin, Texas, prepare cots for evacuees on August 27. Hide Caption 6 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 7 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 8 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff's Department. Hide Caption 9 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A car is submerged by flood waters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 10 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 11 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 12 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they are evacuated at the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 13 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 14 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 15 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 16 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 17 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 18 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26. Hide Caption 19 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there. Hide Caption 20 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26. Hide Caption 21 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out. Hide Caption 22 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26. Hide Caption 23 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport. Hide Caption 24 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 25 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Cows walk near fallen power lines near City-by-the Sea, Texas, on August 26. Hide Caption 26 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A damaged home in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 27 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in. Hide Caption 28 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 29 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26. Hide Caption 30 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 31 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25. Hide Caption 32 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25. Hide Caption 33 of 34 Photos: Images: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey on August 25. The storm knocked out power at her Corpus Christi hotel. Hide Caption 34 of 34

The family said the Robstown Fire Department battled the flames even as the hurricane raged.

Read More