Fire destroyed their home during Harvey. But a Virgin Mary statue survived

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 10:45 AM ET, Mon August 28, 2017

Texas woman after returning to burned home: "This statue is the only thing that survived."

(CNN)It wasn't just wind and rain that caused damage when Hurricane Harvey blasted through the Texas coast. Fires did their share too.

A family in Robstown, just west of Corpus Christi, lost their homes to a fire just as Harvey was hitting the area. The Rojas family had evacuated their three houses on property they own. They returned to a distressing sight: all three houses destroyed by fire.
But they also found something in the ashes that they say gave them hope -- an intact statue of the Virgin Mary.
"Some may blame God and some may blame the hurricane but the only thing standing were holy things," Natali Rojas told CNN affiliate KRIS. "As you can see this statue is the only thing that survived. I dug in there for things and all I found is a Virgin Mary."
    Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on Sunday, August 27.
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse.
    Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26.
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Cows walk near fallen power lines near City-by-the Sea, Texas, on August 26.
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey on August 25. The storm knocked out power at her Corpus Christi hotel.
    The family said the Robstown Fire Department battled the flames even as the hurricane raged.
    "I wanna thank the Fire Department of Robstown for courage to show up in the storm while the tremendous power, the wind, the rain were going and they were still out here trying their best. It was incredible," said Jesus Rojas, Natali Rojas' father.
    The family is taking the statue's survival as a sign that they can make it, too.
    "Appreciate what you have, listen to the warnings, hug your children and thank God for today and yesterday, and pray for a better tomorrow," Natali Rojas said.