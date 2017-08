He rescued storm victims over the weekend. Now he's bracing for floods at home

(CNN) Seth Austin was supposed to start his senior year at Texas A&M University at Galveston on Monday, but classes were canceled due to tropical storm Harvey.

Instead, Austin is going from one hardware store to another in search of plastic tarps, batteries and food as he braces for flooding in his hometown of Lake Jackson, Texas, about 60 miles south of Houston.

It's the second day in a row that the 21-year-old has been on the move in the wake of the devastating storm. On Sunday, Austin and his brother set out some 40 miles north to Galveston County to aid in search and rescue efforts. Officials there put out a call for boats to help people trapped in their homes, and Austin was one of many volunteers to show up.

By the time he headed home at nightfall, he had rescued four families, or more than a dozen people. A CNN crew assisted in one of those rescues and captured it on camera . Now he's looking out for his own family, as the county he lives in prepares for more rainfall and flooding.

"I saw an area where I could help, so I went," he said. "Now the work continues at home."

