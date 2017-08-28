Story highlights Sharapova beats world No. 2 Simona Halep in three sets in opening game of US Open

The Russian former No. 1 was making her return to major competition

(CNN) Five-time major champion Maria Sharapova made an assured return to New York's Flushing Meadows Monday night with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over World No. 2 Simona Halep in her first grand slam competition following a 15-month ban for drugs.

The Russian produced a dominant display which often combined agility with sheer power and athleticism, overwhelming the Romanian in three sets, taking the final one despite Halep's best efforts to fight back.

The 30-year-old Sharapova's mental game was on point during the thrilling match as she stretched, screamed and powered her way to what was ultimately her competition to lose.

In what was one of the most thrilling first-round matches in recent US Open history, the Russian continued her winning streak over her opponent -- she's never lost to Halep in a half-dozen previous head-to-heads.

Halep, overpowered and outplayed for much of the two-hour, 43-minute match, refused to give up and clawed back sets beginning at 4-2 down in the second set, when she convincingly broke Sharapova's serve.

Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her match against Maria Sharapova on day one of the 2017 US Open.

