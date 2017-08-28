Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor: How the world reacted

Updated 8:07 AM ET, Mon August 28, 2017

Mayweather defeats McGregor by TKO
Mayweather defeats McGregor by TKO

    Mayweather defeats McGregor by TKO

  Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat Conor McGregor
  Mayweather won with 10th round stoppage
  Win took American's record to 50-0 as a pro

(CNN)So how was the most hyped boxing fight of 2017 for you?

For the two fighters -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor -- it was very much a case of job done.
Mayweather's professional record remains unblemished as the former five-weight world champion claimed his 50th victory as a professional, stopping MMA star Mcgregor in the tenth round on Saturday in Las Vegas.
    Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a right hand against Conor McGregor during their boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26. Mayweather &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/27/sport/mayweather-vs-mcgregor-fight/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stopped McGregor in the 10th round,&lt;/a&gt; collecting his 50th victory in what he said will be the last fight of his undefeated pro career. It was the first pro boxing match for McGregor, a mixed martial artist who is the UFC&#39;s lightweight champion.
    Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a right hand against Conor McGregor during their boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round, collecting his 50th victory in what he said will be the last fight of his undefeated pro career. It was the first pro boxing match for McGregor, a mixed martial artist who is the UFC's lightweight champion.
    McGregor lands an uppercut early in the bout. He came out aggressive and took the fight to Mayweather in the first few rounds.
    McGregor lands an uppercut early in the bout. He came out aggressive and took the fight to Mayweather in the first few rounds.
    McGregor sticks his tongue out at Mayweather during an early exchange.
    McGregor sticks his tongue out at Mayweather during an early exchange.
    McGregor swarms Mayweather at the start of the fight.
    McGregor swarms Mayweather at the start of the fight.
    The much-anticipated fight was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
    The much-anticipated fight was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
    After a typically slow start, Mayweather started to force the action more in the middle rounds.
    After a typically slow start, Mayweather started to force the action more in the middle rounds.
    McGregor might have lacked in experience, but he had a clear size advantage.
    McGregor might have lacked in experience, but he had a clear size advantage.
    There were several awkward exchanges when McGregor would end up behind Mayweather.
    There were several awkward exchanges when McGregor would end up behind Mayweather.
    The two fighters trade punches in the middle of the fight.
    The two fighters trade punches in the middle of the fight.
    Mayweather landed more punches than McGregor -- 130-60 -- in rounds six through 10. McGregor had a 51-40 edge in the first five rounds.
    Mayweather landed more punches than McGregor -- 130-60 -- in rounds six through 10. McGregor had a 51-40 edge in the first five rounds.
    McGregor started running out of steam later in the fight, and Mayweather capitalized in the 10th round.
    McGregor started running out of steam later in the fight, and Mayweather capitalized in the 10th round.
    Referee Robert Byrd stopped the fight in the 10th after a wobbly McGregor took several hard shots and wasn&#39;t throwing punches.
    Referee Robert Byrd stopped the fight in the 10th after a wobbly McGregor took several hard shots and wasn't throwing punches.
    Mayweather and his father celebrate the victory.
    Mayweather and his father celebrate the victory.
    The two combatants embrace after the fight.
    The two combatants embrace after the fight.
    Demi Lovato sang the national anthem before the fight.
    Demi Lovato sang the national anthem before the fight.
    McGregor entered the arena first, draped in the Irish flag.
    McGregor entered the arena first, draped in the Irish flag.
    Mayweather came out in all black and wore a mask.
    Mayweather came out in all black and wore a mask.
    There were many celebrities on hand to watch the fight, including basketball star LeBron James. Behind James is boxing legend Mike Tyson.
    There were many celebrities on hand to watch the fight, including basketball star LeBron James. Behind James is boxing legend Mike Tyson.
    Actress Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, take in the fight.
    Actress Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, take in the fight.
    Actress Charlize Theron sits close to ringside.
    Actress Charlize Theron sits close to ringside.
    A fan waves an Irish flag before the start of the fight.
    A fan waves an Irish flag before the start of the fight.
    McGregor surprised many, appearing to control the early proceedings before Mayweather's pedigree and skill came to the fore and he rocked the Irishman with a series of punishing blows to the head early in the 10th round before the referee stepped in to end the bout.
    Mayweather will earn a reported guaranteed purse of $100 million, with McGregor taking home $30 million.
    "I enjoyed the fight, it was a great contest ... It was an honor to share the ring with him." a bruised McGregor said in his post-fight interview.
    Mayweather for his part, was dismissive of the idea that this bout was primarily a money making spectacle rather than a genuine fight.
    "He was a lot better than I thought he was. He used a lot of different angles but I was the better man on the night" said the American.
    READ: Tragic tale of the last man to beat Mayweather
    Whilst the fighters felt they had delivered a good contest, not everybody agreed.
    The New York Times describing the fight as "The Fleece of the Century," while boxing writer Ben Dirs was left distinctly unimpressed by the sporting element of the contest.
    However, legendary heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko thought McGregor had shown "good boxing skills."
    Mayweather's former rival, Manny Pacquiao also praised McGregor for "taking a chance" while congratulating the American on his victory.
    Meanwhile, a number of American sporting greats paid tribute to Mayweather's unblemished record as a professional.
    READ: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Worth every penny
    READ: Floyd Mayweather will join billionaire athletes club
    Mayweather's victory also impressed the world's most expensive footballer Neymar, with the Brazilian labeling the American "Champ."

    The Champ 👑🥊 @floydmayweather

    A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

    Meanwhile, McGregor's long time coach, John Kavanagh took to Twitter after the bout, suggesting the Irishman had given it his "best shot."
    Jose Aldo Jr., who was famously knocked out after just 13 seconds in the octagon by McGregor, couldn't resist immediately tweeting out a series of laughing emojis as the referee stepped in to end the contest.
    CNN Sport's Don Riddell argued the bout had allowed UFC to take the sport to a new level with "a lot more eyeballs on their sport" and the world "got to see their man more than hold his own."