Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor: How the world reacted

Story highlights Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat Conor McGregor

Mayweather won with 10th round stoppage

Win took American's record to 50-0 as a pro

(CNN) So how was the most hyped boxing fight of 2017 for you?

For the two fighters -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor -- it was very much a case of job done.

Mayweather's professional record remains unblemished as the former five-weight world champion claimed his 50th victory as a professional, stopping MMA star Mcgregor in the tenth round on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a right hand against Conor McGregor during their boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round, collecting his 50th victory in what he said will be the last fight of his undefeated pro career. It was the first pro boxing match for McGregor, a mixed martial artist who is the UFC's lightweight champion. Hide Caption 1 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round McGregor lands an uppercut early in the bout. He came out aggressive and took the fight to Mayweather in the first few rounds. Hide Caption 2 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round McGregor sticks his tongue out at Mayweather during an early exchange. Hide Caption 3 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round McGregor swarms Mayweather at the start of the fight. Hide Caption 4 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round The much-anticipated fight was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hide Caption 5 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round After a typically slow start, Mayweather started to force the action more in the middle rounds. Hide Caption 6 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round McGregor might have lacked in experience, but he had a clear size advantage. Hide Caption 7 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round There were several awkward exchanges when McGregor would end up behind Mayweather. Hide Caption 8 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round The two fighters trade punches in the middle of the fight. Hide Caption 9 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round Mayweather landed more punches than McGregor -- 130-60 -- in rounds six through 10. McGregor had a 51-40 edge in the first five rounds. Hide Caption 10 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round McGregor started running out of steam later in the fight, and Mayweather capitalized in the 10th round. Hide Caption 11 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round Referee Robert Byrd stopped the fight in the 10th after a wobbly McGregor took several hard shots and wasn't throwing punches. Hide Caption 12 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round Mayweather and his father celebrate the victory. Hide Caption 13 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round The two combatants embrace after the fight. Hide Caption 14 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round Demi Lovato sang the national anthem before the fight. Hide Caption 15 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round McGregor entered the arena first, draped in the Irish flag. Hide Caption 16 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round Mayweather came out in all black and wore a mask. Hide Caption 17 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round There were many celebrities on hand to watch the fight, including basketball star LeBron James. Behind James is boxing legend Mike Tyson. Hide Caption 18 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round Actress Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, take in the fight. Hide Caption 19 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round Actress Charlize Theron sits close to ringside. Hide Caption 20 of 21 Photos: Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round A fan waves an Irish flag before the start of the fight. Hide Caption 21 of 21

McGregor surprised many, appearing to control the early proceedings before Mayweather's pedigree and skill came to the fore and he rocked the Irishman with a series of punishing blows to the head early in the 10th round before the referee stepped in to end the bout.

IT'S OVER.



Mayweather beats McGregor via TKO pic.twitter.com/EbTnntwlx8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2017