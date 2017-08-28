Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor: How the world reacted

Story highlights
(CNN)So how was the most hyped boxing fight of 2017 for you?
For the two fighters -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor -- it was very much a case of job done.
Mayweather's professional record remains unblemished as the former five-weight world champion claimed his 50th victory as a professional, stopping MMA star Mcgregor in the tenth round on Saturday in Las Vegas.
McGregor surprised many, appearing to control the early proceedings before Mayweather's pedigree and skill came to the fore and he rocked the Irishman with a series of punishing blows to the head early in the 10th round before the referee stepped in to end the bout.
Mayweather will earn a reported guaranteed purse of $100 million, with McGregor taking home $30 million.
"I enjoyed the fight, it was a great contest ... It was an honor to share the ring with him." a bruised McGregor said in his post-fight interview.
Mayweather for his part, was dismissive of the idea that this bout was primarily a money making spectacle rather than a genuine fight.
"He was a lot better than I thought he was. He used a lot of different angles but I was the better man on the night" said the American.
Whilst the fighters felt they had delivered a good contest, not everybody agreed.
The New York Times describing the fight as "The Fleece of the Century," while boxing writer Ben Dirs was left distinctly unimpressed by the sporting element of the contest.
However, legendary heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko thought McGregor had shown "good boxing skills."
Mayweather's former rival, Manny Pacquiao also praised McGregor for "taking a chance" while congratulating the American on his victory.
Meanwhile, a number of American sporting greats paid tribute to Mayweather's unblemished record as a professional.
Mayweather's victory also impressed the world's most expensive footballer Neymar, with the Brazilian labeling the American "Champ."
Meanwhile, McGregor's long time coach, John Kavanagh took to Twitter after the bout, suggesting the Irishman had given it his "best shot."
Jose Aldo Jr., who was famously knocked out after just 13 seconds in the octagon by McGregor, couldn't resist immediately tweeting out a series of laughing emojis as the referee stepped in to end the contest.
CNN Sport's Don Riddell argued the bout had allowed UFC to take the sport to a new level with "a lot more eyeballs on their sport" and the world "got to see their man more than hold his own."