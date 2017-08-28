Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a right hand against Conor McGregor during their boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round, collecting his 50th victory in what he said will be the last fight of his undefeated pro career. It was the first pro boxing match for McGregor, a mixed martial artist who is the UFC's lightweight champion. See more photos from the fight Hide Caption 1 of 24

Japan's Tsubasa Tomii pitches in the championship game of the Little League World Series on Sunday, August 27. Tomii's team won the title with a 12-2 victory over a team from Lufkin, Texas.

Belarusian wrestler Ali Shabanau, left, competes against Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov during the World Wrestling Championships on Saturday, August 26. Shabanau won the match to earn a bronze medal in their weight class.

Players from England and New Zealand contest a lineout during the final of the Women's Rugby World Cup on Saturday, August 26. New Zealand, wearing its traditional all-black uniforms, won 41-32 for its fifth World Cup title since 1998.

Sweet Perfume, ridden by Michael Walker, wins a race in Geelong, Australia, on Friday, August 25.

Dallas defensive end Damontre Moore lifts teammate Robert Blanton after a defensive stop against Oakland on Saturday, August 26. Dallas won the preseason game 24-20.

Singapore's Zhou Yihan serves a ball during the table tennis final of the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, August 22. She lost to her compatriot Feng Tianwei.

Competitors face off in the German Finger Wrestling Championships on Sunday, August 27. In the event, opponents sit at a table and try to pull each other's fingers toward each other's side.

France's Brice Leverdez returns a shot against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei during the World Badminton Championships on Tuesday, August 22.

Taylor Gregg wrestles a steer during a rodeo event in Bremerton, Washington, on Friday, August 25.

Dutch field hockey player Lidewij Welten hits the ball during a match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, August 22. The Netherlands won 10-0 in what was a preliminary round match at the EuroHockey Nations Championship. The Dutch ended up winning the tournament, which took place on home soil.

New York Jets wide receiver Chad Hansen catches a two-point conversion during an NFL preseason game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 26.

Malaysian gymnast Tan Ing Yueh competes on the balance beam during the Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday, August 23.

Benches cleared after Detroit's Miguel Cabrera started fighting with New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine, bottom, on Thursday, August 24. The fight came minutes after Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle was ejected for throwing a pitch behind Cabrera. Cabrera started arguing with Romine, and then he shoved him and threw the first punch. Cabrera and Romine were ejected following their fight, and they weren't the only players to get thrown out of what was a heated game with several incidents.

Thai volleyball player Pleumjit Thinkaow spikes the ball against the Philippines during a semifinal match at the Southeast Asian Games on Saturday, August 26. Thailand would go on to win the tournament on both the men's and the women's side.

Formula One fans watch Max Verstappen during the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, August 27.

Ethiopia's Muktar Edris falls over the finish line during a 5,000-meter race in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, August 24. British runner Mo Farah, right, finished first in what was the final race of his legendary career.

Belarus' Vasilisa Marzaliuk, right, competes against Turkey's Yasemin Adar at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday, August 23. Adar won the match to take gold in their weight class.

Casemiro, a midfielder for Real Madrid, leaps for a kick during a Spanish league match against Valencia on Sunday, August 27.

Vietnam's Hoang Quy Phuoc swims the 200-meter freestyle during the Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday, August 23. He won the silver.

New England wide receiver Chris Hogan pulls in a 32-yard touchdown pass as he's defended by Detroit's Nevin Lawson during an NFL preseason game on Friday, August 25.

French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie competes during the Diamond League meet in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, August 24.

St. Louis' Tommy Pham is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off home run against Tampa Bay on Saturday, August 26.