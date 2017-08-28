Breaking News

Trump's FEMA administrator faces his first big test

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Updated 1:35 PM ET, Mon August 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SOTU Long Texas years_00010801
SOTU Long Texas years_00010801

    JUST WATCHED

    FEMA Chief: We'll be in Texas 'for years'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

FEMA Chief: We'll be in Texas 'for years' 02:57

Story highlights

  • Brock Long has only been on the job for a matter of months
  • He believes recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey could take "years"

Washington (CNN)The man responsible for coordinating the federal response to the damage done by Hurricane Harvey has only been on the job for two months.

President Donald Trump selected William "Brock" Long to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency in April, and he was confirmed by the Senate with a 95 to 4 vote nearly eight weeks later. But Long is battle-tested, with decades of experience in emergency management.
Though Long only recently became the FEMA administrator, he is no stranger to the agency. He served as a regional manager there during George W. Bush's administration before leading the Alabama Emergency Management Agency from 2008 to 2011, including during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
    Trump to tour hurricane-battered Texas
    Trump to tour hurricane-battered Texas
    He most recently worked as the executive vice president for Hagerty Consulting, an emergency management firm based in Illinois.
    The position of FEMA administrator is often a low-key role, but that can all change with one storm. Just ask Michael Brown, who was the face of the Bush administration's botched response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Though Bush initially praised him for doing a "heck of a job," Brown later resigned in disgrace after many said the agency had underestimated the storm and mishandled its response to the crisis.
    Read More
    Hurricane Harvey is the first natural disaster that FEMA has faced in the Trump administration, and Long has been briefing the President regularly since Friday.
    FEMA activated its National Response Coordination Center at its headquarters in Washington, where workers have been tracking the storm's damage, along with its Regional Response Coordination Center in Denton, Texas -- about four hours north of the hardest hit areas. It also set up an incident support base before the storm made landfall at an airfield near the city of Seguin, where FEMA pre-positioned supplies including water, meals, blankets and other resources near areas that would likely be affected the most.
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on Monday, August 28, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on Monday, August 28, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 39
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 39
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 39
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 39
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 39
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on Sunday, August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on Sunday, August 27.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 39
    Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 39
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 39
    Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 39
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 39
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 39
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 39
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 39
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 39
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 39
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 39
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 39
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 39
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 39
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 39
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 39
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 39
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 39
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 39
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 39
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 39
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 39
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 39
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 39
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 39
    Cows walk near fallen power lines near City-by-the Sea, Texas, on August 26.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Cows walk near fallen power lines near City-by-the Sea, Texas, on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 39
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 39
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 39
    A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 39
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 39
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 39
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 39
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 39
    Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey on August 25. The storm knocked out power at her Corpus Christi hotel.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey on August 25. The storm knocked out power at her Corpus Christi hotel.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 39
    16 harvey 082821 harvey 082817 harvey 082819 harvey 082820 harvey 082814 harvey 082801 hurricane harvey tim fadek62C hurricane harvey 082711 harvey 082802 harvey 082807 harvey 082801 harvey 082812 harvey 082878 Hurricane Hargvey 082706 harvey 082805 hurricane harvey 082703 harvey 082808 harvey 082809 hurricane harvey tim fadek13 harvey 082803 hurricane harvey 082706 hurricane harvey 082704 hurricane harvey 082710 harvey 082862 hurricane harvey 082647 hurricane harvey 082656 hurricane harvey 082653 hurricane harvey 082652 hurricane harvey 082605 hurricane harvey tim fadek61 Hurricane Harvey 0826 RESTRICTED08 hurricane harvey tim fadek30 Hurricane Harvey 082623 Hurricane Harvey 082607 hurricane harvey tim fadek06 hurricane harvey tim fadek18 hurricane harvey 0825 space station 04 Hurricane Harvey 082501 Hurricane Harvey 0825
    Long said emergency management begins at the local level and that it is FEMA's job to serve in a supportive role.
    "They decide the mission priorities, they work them up through the state and our support is designed to help the states achieve those goals," he said during an interview with Good Morning America.
    Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert praised Long's leadership as he briefed reporters at the White House as the hurricane barreled towards Texas.
    "We couldn't have picked a finer leader," Bossert said. "He's had state director experience; he's had FEMA experience. He's absolutely the top of the top."
    In an interview on CNN Sunday, Long warned that recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey could take "years."
    "This disaster recovery -- this disaster is going to be a landmark event," Long said during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." He added: "This event is nothing like Katrina."
    "This is completely different. Every storm impacts different jurisdictions differently. Every Category 4 storm is different. This is a storm that the United States has not seen yet."
    Long is also leading the agency at a time when it's not fully staffed -- Trump has nominated two deputy directors for FEMA who have yet to be confirmed. But Long said that is far from being his biggest concern.
    "You know what?" Long said Sunday, "I don't even have time to worry about it right now. But what I have seen inside my agency is, I have got some of the most dedicated people in the entire federal government, great lines of communications with the President. He's extremely concerned, incredibly engaged."