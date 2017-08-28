Trump Organization pursued a Moscow Trump Tower during election

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's company was pursuing plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow well into his presidential campaign, Trump's attorney confirmed to CNN Monday.

The attorney, Michael Cohen, also reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin's top spokesman to assist with the development. He also reportedly discussed the project with Trump three times.

Previous reports have indicated that efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow were underway during the presidential campaign in 2015, but it had not been reported that those efforts continued into 2016.

"The Trump Moscow proposal was simply one of many development opportunities that the Trump Organization considered and ultimately rejected," Cohen said in a written statement.

"In late January 2016, I abandoned the Moscow proposal because I lost confidence that the prospective licensee would be able to obtain the real estate, financing, and government approvals necessary to bring the proposal to fruition," he added. "It was a building proposal that did not succeed and nothing more."