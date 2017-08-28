Trump Organization pursued a Moscow Trump Tower during election

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's company was pursuing plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow well into his presidential campaign, Trump's attorney confirmed to CNN Monday.

Previous reports have indicated that efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow were underway during the presidential campaign in 2015, but it had not been reported that those efforts continued into 2016.

"The Trump Moscow proposal was simply one of many development opportunities that the Trump Organization considered and ultimately rejected," the attorney, Michael Cohen, said in a written statement.

"In late January 2016, I abandoned the Moscow proposal because I lost confidence that the prospective licensee would be able to obtain the real estate, financing, and government approvals necessary to bring the proposal to fruition," he added. "It was a building proposal that did not succeed and nothing more."

The Washington Post, citing several people familiar with the proposal and new records reviewed by Trump Organization lawyers, first reported that the project involving Russian-born developer Felix Sater ultimately failed in January 2016.

