Tillerson aide: Constitution, not Trump, 'speaks for the country'

Story highlights Tillerson's remark appears to be the latest sign of a gap between the secretary of state and Trump

A GOP source said Trump is souring somewhat on Tillerson

Washington (CNN) Rather than walk back eyebrow-raising comments made by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday, an aide told CNN Monday that President Donald Trump speaks for himself when it comes to American values "because the Constitution speaks for the country."

The Tillerson aide said the secretary of state was not criticizing Trump in the remarks.

"The secretary and President have expressed different points of view. He isn't being critical, but more so re-establishing without confusion what are known American values," the aide said.

"The values start from the Constitution. The President's job is to uphold those values. Did he do the best job ever responding to Charlottesville? Nope. But that doesn't mean America changes."

The aide added, "That is why the President speaks for himself because the Constitution speaks for the country."

