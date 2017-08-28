North Korea has launched a 'projectile'

(CNN) A US official told CNN Monday that North Korea has launched some sort of a projectile.

Another US official says US spy satellites had been observing preparations for a ballistic missile test that would most likely be an intermediate range missile that could reach Guam. The official says the assessment is ongoing.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs issued a statement that North Korea "fired an unidentified projectile" from an area near Sunan, Pyongyang, toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula.