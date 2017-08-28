Breaking News

North Korea has launched a 'projectile'

By Michael Callahan, K.J. Kwon and Yoko Wakatsuki, CNN

Updated 6:05 PM ET, Mon August 28, 2017

North Korean launches unidentified projectile
(CNN)A US official told CNN Monday that North Korea has launched some sort of a projectile.

Another US official says US spy satellites had been observing preparations for a ballistic missile test that would most likely be an intermediate range missile that could reach Guam. The official says the assessment is ongoing.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs issued a statement that North Korea "fired an unidentified projectile" from an area near Sunan, Pyongyang, toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula.
This launch comes only days after Pyongyang fired three short-range ballistic missiles from the Kangwon province on Saturday.