Pentagon: North Korea launched missile that flew over Japan

(CNN) North Korea has launched a missile that flew over Japan, the Pentagon confirmed Monday.

"The missile launched by North Korea flew over Japan," Pentagon spokesman US Army Col. Rob Manning said. "We are still in the process of assessing this launch."

South Korea's Joint Chiefs issued a statement that North Korea "fired an unidentified projectile" from an area near Sunan, Pyongyang, toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula, that "flew over Japan."

Japan's Chief Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile passed over the Erimo Cape of Hokkaido, and it is estimated have fallen in the Pacific Ocean, about 1,180km east of the Erimo Cape.

The launch occurred at 5:57am local time.

