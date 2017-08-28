Story highlights Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's daughter is a veteran

She's speaking out against the administration's transgender military policy

(CNN) The daughter of a key Trump administration Cabinet member is speaking out against the President's policy banning transgender people from serving in any capacity in the military.

President Donald Trump abruptly announced the new policy in July in a series of tweets, saying the US military "cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

Jennifer Detlefsen, the daughter of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, slammed the policy and the President in an expletive-laden Instagram post.

"This man is a disgrace. I've tried to keep politics out of my social media feed as much as possible, but this is inexcusable," said Detlefsen in a caption of a photo quoting the President's tweets on the subject in late July.

This man is a disgrace. I've tried to keep politics out of my social media feed as much as possible, but this is inexcusable. This veteran says sit down and shut the fuck up, you know-nothing, never-served piece of shit. #itmfa #wtf A post shared by Jennifer Detlefsen (@jendetlefsen) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Detlefsen, a Navy veteran like her father, had strong words for the President.

