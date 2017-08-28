US military stands ready to assist Texas, if requested

(CNN) The Pentagon has identified two warships, hundreds of vehicles, dozens of aircraft and more than 400 troops that could made available for hurricane relief in the next 24 hours, according to several defense officials.

The Defense Department had not received any official requests for help from Texas as of midday Monday, but is still identifying resources that could be used, the sources said. Officials say a request for assistance could come at any moment.

Those resources include the USS Kearsarge and the USS Oak Hill, which are being readied for possible deployment to Texas if active duty military help is requested by the state. Kearsarge is in the Atlantic Ocean for training, but will return to Norfolk Tuesday. It will load up with disaster relief supplies like water and food, and possibly a unit of Marines if needed, according to a Navy official.

The Oak Hill, a smaller ship, will also begin loading on supplies in Norfolk in case it is called upon, the official said.

"We have no official tasking yet," one defense official told CNN.

