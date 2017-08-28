Story highlights Hillary Clinton has a new book about her campaign and its aftermath

She's going on a book tour

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton is taking her new memoir on the road -- and the book tour includes some stops she's been accused of neglecting during her presidential campaign.

The initial stops on the 2016 candidate's book tour, dubbed "Hillary Clinton Live," were released Monday. The tour kicks off September 18 in Washington, DC, and includes stops in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Clinton made no visits to Wisconsin as the Democratic nominee, and only pushed a late charge in Michigan once internal polling showed the race tightening. Donald Trump, meanwhile, made frequent visits to the two traditionally blue-leaning states -- something pundits say may have propelled him to his Electoral College victory.

The Milwaukee event will take place exactly one year and one day after her 2016 loss.

Wisconsin and Michigan are likely to only be some of the topics Clinton explores in "What Happened," her memoir about the campaign and its aftermath due out September 12.

Read More