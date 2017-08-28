Harvey funding debate added to busy congressional agenda

Washington (CNN) Congress returns next week with a new item added to an already large to-do list -- providing federal resources to those in Texas dealing with devastating flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

There is currently about $3.3 billion left out of the roughly $7 billion Congress approved for the Federal Emergency Management Administration's (FEMA) disaster relief fund for 2017 expenses. Aides from both parties agree the unprecedented storm will require a major relief effort, but say it could take weeks, even months to get a handle on the scope of the disaster and what kind of emergency spending may be needed.

"It is simply too early at this point to determine whether FEMA may need supplemental funding. The FEMA Disaster Relief Fund is funded, as planned, to meet disaster needs this fiscal year. The committee will proceed accordingly should the need arise for supplemental funding after damage and recovery assessments can be made," Chris Gallegos, the Republican spokesperson for the Senate Appropriations Committee, told CNN.

But one senior Democratic aide tells CNN that the costs of helping state and local communities is "likely to surpass" what's currently in the disaster account.

To help stretch its resources, FEMA announced Monday it would invoke what it calls "immediate needs" authority that allows the agency to suspend spending on recovery projects from previous disasters and use the existing disaster relief funds to cover costs associated with Hurricane Harvey.

President Donald Trump plans to tour parts of Texas Tuesday . But with the rain still falling, his administration not yet sent to Capitol Hill a specific request for what is needed for FEMA or other agencies. It's unclear when that might happen.

But as Republican leaders look at legislative heavy lifts this fall -- like funding the government or raising the debt ceiling -- it's possible that those more controversial and internally divisive items could be paired with a disaster relief package, which traditionally receives bipartisan support. Combining the must-pass storm recovery package with a spending bill or legislation to avoid a default could upset members who may not want to vote against helping those in need.

Texas Republican Rep. Pete Sessions said Monday on CNN that there will be a need for Congress to act on resources but also to help get senior government executives in place to coordinate the response.

Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004. Hide Caption 1 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 2 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 3 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28. Hide Caption 4 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 5 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 6 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 7 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 8 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on Sunday, August 27. Hide Caption 9 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27. Hide Caption 10 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse. Hide Caption 11 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 12 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 13 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 14 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 15 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27. Hide Caption 16 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff's Department. Hide Caption 17 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 18 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 19 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 20 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 21 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 22 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 23 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 24 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 25 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 26 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26. Hide Caption 27 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there. Hide Caption 28 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26. Hide Caption 29 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out. Hide Caption 30 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26. Hide Caption 31 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport. Hide Caption 32 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 33 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Cows walk near fallen power lines near City-by-the Sea, Texas, on August 26. Hide Caption 34 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A damaged home in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 35 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in. Hide Caption 36 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 37 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26. Hide Caption 38 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 39 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25. Hide Caption 40 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25. Hide Caption 41 of 42 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey on August 25. The storm knocked out power at her Corpus Christi hotel. Hide Caption 42 of 42

"We're going to have to figure out how we're going to provide for these people and what the federal component is. We need to make sure that the administration as well as the United States Senate finishes off the confirmation of every single federal official that could possibly relate to this. The President is going to need his full team now, starting as quickly as possible," Sessions said.

AshLee Strong, spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan told CNN Monday: "We will help those affected by this terrible disaster. The first step in that process is a formal request for resources from the administration."

Democrats in Congress regularly back bills adding more federal money for emergencies without insisting that any offsets be made to pay for them. But in the past, many conservatives have demanded any new money be paid for with cuts in other programs. When Vice President Mike Pence served in Congress, he advocated for cutting federal spending to help pay for the costs of rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Over the weekend, New York Republican Rep. Peter King, who tangled with some in his party over aid for Superstorm Sandy in 2013, tweaked those like Texas GOP Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz who opposed that bill.

"Ted Cruz & Texas cohorts voted vs NY/NJ aid after Sandy but I'll vote 4 Harvey aid. NY wont abandon Texas. 1 bad turn doesnt deserve another," he tweeted.

Ted Cruz & Texas cohorts voted vs NY/NJ aid after Sandy but I'll vote 4 Harvey aid. NY wont abandon Texas. 1 bad turn doesnt deserve another — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) August 27, 2017

Cruz, in an interview on CNN on Monday, insisted he backed relief for Sandy, but opposed other items he described "pork" in that package.

"Of course, the federal government has a critical role in disaster relief. It has before and should continue to, but you should not have members of congress that are exploiting disasters to fund their pet projects, and so there will be time for all of those debates in Washington," Cruz said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi urged the GOP to support emergency funding.

"Republicans must be ready to join Democrats in passing a timely relief bill that makes all necessary resources available through emergency spending," she said in a statement Monday.

The unprecedented levels of rain and flooding in Texas is also certainly to result in a surge in claims expected for the national flood insurance program. The current authorization for the program expires at the end of September. The major damage caused by Harvey means that the borrowing limit for the program will likely need to be increased.

The program is deeply in debt, and broader reform efforts have been discussed, but have split Republicans along regional lines. If they can't agree on a broader bill Congress is likely to pass some type of short-term extension.

A number of senators have drafted or introduced bipartisan legislation to reform the program. The top two senators on the banking committee -- Chairman Mike Crapo and top Democrat Sherrod Brown -- introduced a bill this summer that would extend the program for six years. Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana and Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey -- both of whom also sit on the banking committee -- introduced a reauthorization bill of their own that also provides a six-year extension and a series of reforms.

Meanwhile, the other Republican senator from Louisiana, Bill Cassidy, paired up with unlikely bedfellow Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York to propose a 10-year reauthorization and gradual access by private insurers.

Beyond the FEMA disaster relief, congressional aides say more resources could be needed for the Community Development Block Grant program run by the Housing and Urban Development Department to help with emergency needs. Highway and transit infrastructure money may be needed to deal with the many roads and bridges that have been affected.

Pence committed in a radio interview with Houston station KHOU on Monday that federal help would get to those who need it.

"We're very confident that the Congress of the United States is going to be there to provide the resources necessary -- not only that that we already have with regard to rescue efforts, but to make sure that the disaster assistance that already some 22,000 Texans have signed up for is available and is there," he said.

"We actually anticipate that as many as a half a million people in Texas will be eligible for and applying for financial disaster assistance, and we remain very confident that with the reserves and with the support in the Congress, we'll have the resources that we need," he said.

CNN's Rene Marsh contributed to this report.