(CNN) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that the Houston community's response in the wake of Hurricane Harvey -- including the scores of residents who have risked their lives to rescue others -- shows "what Texas is all about."

"All of our attention is focused on saving lives," Abbott told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"As you mentioned, it's been so heartwarming to see not only the first responders go in there and save lives and rescue people, but Texans helping Texans, which is the way that we always do it."

That, he said, is "what Texas is all about."

Abbott said he would not cast blame on Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for not issuing an evacuation order. The two men appeared to publicly disagree over the decision over the weekend, but Abbott told Camerota he had a "great conversation" with Turner Sunday night.

