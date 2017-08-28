Trump looks to frame tax reform debate Wednesday

Story highlights The President's speech will be the first in a series of regularly scheduled trips

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump won't be diving deep into details as he makes his opening pitch on tax reform Wednesday in Springfield, Missouri. Instead, he'll be looking to frame the debate.

Trump's argument for tax reform will emphasize the benefits he says it will deliver for the middle class and small businesses as well as the potential for broader economic growth, an administration official said. But Trump is not expected to tie his tax reform push to specific percentages or numbers as administration officials and GOP congressional leaders continue to hash out the details of a proposal that would make its way through Congress' committee process.

The President's speech will be the first in a series of regularly scheduled trips he will make around the country to rally support for his tax reform effort, the administration official said. Trump is expected to make several more trips around the country to pitch tax reform before Congress takes up the legislation, the administration official said.

Trump's tax reform lobbying efforts are expected to be much more aggressive and visible than his Obamacare repeal effort. Tax reform was at the core of Trump's economic proposals during his campaign and it's an issue that Trump feels he can effectively pitch to the public.

Springfield is known as the birthplace of Route 66 and Trump's remarks are expected to draw on the route's moniker as the "Main Street of America," the administration official said.

