Story highlights Trump defended his decision to pardon Arpaio

"I assumed the ratings would be far higher," Trump said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump defended his decision to pardon former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio as Hurricane Harvey hammered the Texas coast, insisting during a news conference on Monday the timing was intended to draw attention.

"I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally," he said of his decision to go forward with the announcement as the nation's focus was diverted to the massive storm.

The pardon has drawn criticism from civil rights groups and even some Republicans, who have lamented the move sparing the controversial Arizona lawman from a jail term.

But Trump was unrepentant Monday, insisting Arpaio's hardline tactics were justified.

"He's done a great job for the people of Arizona. He's very strong on borders, very strong on illegal immigration," Trump said at an afternoon news conference with his Finnish counterpart. "He is loved in Arizona. I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly."

