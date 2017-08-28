Trump to tour hurricane-battered Texas

Story highlights Trump will head to Texas on Tuesday

The White House has yet to say where Trump will travel

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will head to Texas on Tuesday to visit parts of the state that were battered by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend and survey relief efforts up close.

The White House has yet to say where Trump will travel, but the Federal Aviation Administration advised Monday morning that flight restrictions will be in place in Austin and Corpus Christi, Texas on Tuesday due to a VIP movement. The White House stressed that Trump would visit areas where his presence would not overly strain the resources of emergency responders.

The President is expected to make his first public remarks about the storm during a joint news conference at the White House Monday afternoon with the President of Finland.

Trump's travel to Texas comes as the state continues to deal with the aftermath of the hurricane, including continued flooding that is forcing additional evacuations in the state.

Trump closely monitored the storm's progress and federal relief efforts over the weekend from Camp David and his aides said Sunday that Trump had given the federal government full latitude to assist and coordinate disaster relief efforts.

