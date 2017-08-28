Trump mixes up blonde reporters

Washington (CNN) It was an awkward moment during President Donald Trump's Monday news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto when he mixed up two blonde reporters.

During the question-and-answer portion of the bilateral news conference, Niinisto called on a member of his traveling press corps.

"Again?" Trump asked his Nordic counterpart, apparently thinking he had called on a reporter who had already asked a question. "You're going to give her the same one?"

"No, she is not the same lady," Niinisto said as the crowd gathered in the White House East Room laughed, the two blonde reporters included.

"We have a lot of blonde women in Finland," the reporter quipped. Trump laughed as she began to ask her question.