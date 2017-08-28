Minxin Pei is a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and author of " China's Crony Capitalism ." The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Earlier this month, the Pew Research Center released the results of a survey asking the citizens of 38 countries to name a major threat to their nation. This is the first of a special series of op-eds that also appear in Fareed's Global Briefing looking at the top perceived threats among Americans.

This could lead you to conclude that fears over China's military power -- the source of anxiety about Beijing among its neighbors -- also lie behind Americans' threat perception.

These conflicting views raise an obvious question: Is the real China threat its growing economic power or its military capabilities?

The reality is that China's neighbors seem to have a much better grasp of the real China threat than average Americans. The biggest threat posed by China is its potential domination of the Asia-Pacific -- if Trump makes good on his "America First" foreign policy.

It is easy to understand why the US public would see China primarily as an economic threat. If anything, the 2016 presidential campaign only deepened popular misunderstanding of international trade and finance. Candidate Donald Trump framed international trade as a zero-sum game and persuaded many Americans that the trade deficit is a symptom of national weakness and that free trade -- especially with China -- is a job-killer.

But when you do a simple calculation, the economic competition from China hardly amounts to an existential threat to American prosperity.

Contrast all this with China's neighbors (all of which do the biggest share of their trade with China) and the threat is almost exclusively military and regional. Protected by the world's most powerful military and with the Pacific Ocean as a buffer, most Americans do not lose sleep over China's military threat.

But if you live next to the Asian behemoth, then you are much more likely to be afraid. And perhaps with good reason. The current occupant of the White House, encouraged by the just-departed Mr. Bannon, is an "American Firster." That typically entails, among other things, seeing US security commitments in Asia as costly and unnecessary burdens. If that is what President Trump truly believes, then the fears of China's neighbors -- even more so than those of Americans -- could prove to be justified.