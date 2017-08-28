Why Harvey's devastation is so severe

Story highlights Adam Sobel: We are watching an enormous disaster in what feels like slow motion

Adam Sobel, a professor at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory and Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, is an atmospheric scientist who studies extreme events and the risks they pose to human society. Sobel is the author of "Storm Surge," a book about Superstorm Sandy. Follow him on Twitter: @profadamsobel. The opinions expressed are his own.

(CNN) We saw it coming, but couldn't quite take it in. And it will be days more before we really know the full extent of what Harvey has done. We are watching an enormous disaster in what feels like slow motion.

Adam Sobel

Given rains of the magnitude we are seeing, and the existence of a major metropolitan area in Houston's location, this would have been a horrific event no matter what. But actions can always make a difference in just how bad a disaster gets, so it's worth looking at what led up to this event, in both the short and long term.

Harvey first gained the attention of meteorologists and Texans last Wednesday. But the risk has been there for decades, at least, in the development patterns of the city. In neither case were the warning signs enough to prevent the disaster, though for very different reasons.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) first predicted that the storm, newly reformed in the Gulf of Mexico after having dissipated a few days earlier, had the potential to become a tropical storm threatening Texas. On Thursday Harvey began to make national news, as it quickly strengthened and new forecasts predicted that it could make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, the first to strike the US since 2005.

The most immediate hazard was to the coastline west of Houston, from intense winds and storm surge. But the forecast tracks showed Harvey's center dawdling after landfall, and many computer models predicted enormous rainfall totals for large areas on and near the coast -- including Houston -- as they envisioned the storm lingering into the middle of this week.

