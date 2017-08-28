Liquor bans, replica clocks and landmark court rulings: India's interesting week

Arpan Roy is an Indian expatriate based in Singapore. An experimental physicist, he is also the founder and illustrator of The Bong Sense, a popular online magazine.
Triple Talaq Verdict: A massive win for Indian Muslim Women
Indian Muslim women achieved a monumental victory when the country's Supreme court declared "triple talaq" unconstitutional. The controversial Islamic practice, where a husband can divorce his wife by mentioning the word "talaq" three times, through a letter or even through a messaging app, was struck down in the courts with a majority decision. The move goes a long way in promoting gender equality and empowering women in India.
Women fight for Liquor Shutdown through referendum
In the north western state of Rajasthan, women are leading a quiet revolution by using a referendum to shut down liquor stores across 500 villages in the desert state. An outright ban has so met with overwhelming support, unsurprisingly, as alcohol has long been associated with public nuisance in these villages.
As Big Ben is silenced, a replica chimes in Kolkata
London's iconic Big Ben has fallen silent for the next four years as it undergoes repairs. Unknown to many, a replica exists in the eastern metropolis of Kolkata, as part of a plan by the state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, to transform parts of the city into a replica of London. According to local media reports, the Chief Minister has also engaged consultants to figure out how to build a replica of the London eye.
Supreme court declares Right to Privacy a Fundamental RIght
The supreme court of India declared the right to privacy a fundamental right and cannot be disputed by the argument that privacy comes second to the betterment of the country. As a result of this judgment, the ruling party must now convince the supreme court that Aadhar, India's new identity system which requires iris and fingerprint scans, does not actually violate the privacy of ordinary citizens.