Liquor bans, replica clocks and landmark court rulings: India's interesting week

Arpan Roy is an Indian expatriate based in Singapore. An experimental physicist, he is also the founder and illustrator of The Bong Sense, a popular online magazine.

Triple Talaq Verdict: A massive win for Indian Muslim Women

Indian Muslim women achieved a monumental victory when the country's Supreme court declared "triple talaq" unconstitutional. The controversial Islamic practice, where a husband can divorce his wife by mentioning the word "talaq" three times, through a letter or even through a messaging app, was struck down in the courts with a majority decision. The move goes a long way in promoting gender equality and empowering women in India.

Women fight for Liquor Shutdown through referendum

In the north western state of Rajasthan, women are leading a quiet revolution by using a referendum to shut down liquor stores across 500 villages in the desert state. An outright ban has so met with overwhelming support, unsurprisingly, as alcohol has long been associated with public nuisance in these villages.

As Big Ben is silenced, a replica chimes in Kolkata

