Emotional moment son finally reconnects with father after Harvey

Story highlights Mitchell walked 12 miles in the dark to try find his father

Mitchell: "I seen Katrina, but Katrina didn't touch this"

(CNN) Aaron Mitchell broke down as he spoke to his father for the first time since deadly Hurricane Harvey slammed into his home in Aransas Pass, Texas.

" Dad I love you" he said, weeping after an emotional CNN interview where he described surviving the terror of the storm and being separated from his family.

"There's been no cell service since Thursday, Friday. Haven't gotten ahold of anybody. If my mom and dad is watching, I'm okay," he said holding back tears.

"My mom's in Oklahoma and my dad, there's no telling where my dad's at. I'm here in Rockport, waiting on you."

Mitchell told CNN's Nick Valencia how he had walked 12 miles in the dark to his father's house in a failed bid to find his parent.

