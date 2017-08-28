Consistency is key for weight loss, study says

Story highlights Want to lose weight once and for all? Do it consistently, a new study suggests

Keep your eating habits similar and try to plan ahead, researcher advises

(CNN) To achieve your weight loss goals, be consistent.

A new study suggests that slowly but steadily shedding pounds each week can be more beneficial for long-term weight loss than seeing your weight drastically drop, only to rise again.

Developing a stable schedule of healthy eating and exercise can help with keeping your weight management consistent, said Emily Feig, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital. The study was published Monday in the journal Obesity.

"We don't know yet what it is about weight variability that's problematic. It could be reflective of trouble following a diet and exercise plan consistently. But it's also possible that physiologically, some people tend to lose weight more consistently than others, regardless of how closely they are following a diet," said Feig, who conducted the study as a doctoral student at Drexel University.

"My best recommendation for patients, based on this research, is to try to keep their eating pretty similar day to day," she said. "Things like planning ahead, prepping food for the week on Sunday and reducing frequency of eating at restaurants can help with this, since they reduce the chance of making impulsive decisions about what to eat. Building a habit of healthy, consistent eating can help patients reduce weight variability and lose weight more consistently, even if it's at a slow pace."