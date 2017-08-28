Breaking News

FDA cracks down on stem cell clinics

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 3:38 PM ET, Mon August 28, 2017

Experts in the field of regenerative medicine believe one of the first areas of success when using stem cell-derived therapies will be the treatment of macular degeneration, which causes progressive loss of sight, and other retinal diseases. Click through the gallery to learn more about stem cell research.
Experts in the field of regenerative medicine believe one of the first areas of success when using stem cell-derived therapies will be the treatment of macular degeneration, which causes progressive loss of sight, and other retinal diseases.
In January 2014, researchers announced they had developed a new method of making stem cells: by placing skin cells in an acidic environment. But the researchers retracted their papers in July, citing &quot;several critical errors&quot; in their study data.
In January 2014, researchers announced they had developed a new method of making stem cells: by placing skin cells in an acidic environment. But the researchers retracted their papers in July, citing "several critical errors" in their study data.
Stem cells have the potential to become many kinds of cells and can renew themselves through cell division. Scientists view stem cells as a possible gateway to curing many medical conditions, from Parkinson&#39;s disease to diabetes. Stem cells are viewed on computer here at UConn Health Center in 2010.
Stem cells have the potential to become many kinds of cells and can renew themselves through cell division. Scientists view stem cells as a possible gateway to curing many medical conditions, from Parkinson's disease to diabetes.
A closeup of a microscope slide taken in 2000 at the Reproductive Genetics Institute&#39;s Chicago laboratory shows transplanted stem cells taken from the umbilical cord blood of a baby named Adam Nash. Adam&#39;s sister Molly has a genetic disease called Fanconi anemia. Their parents wanted to have a child who could be a stem cell donor for Molly. Using in vitro fertilization, doctors created embryos and then tested them for the genetic disease. They chose one that did not have the disorder, which grew into baby Adam. Molly received a stem cell transplant from stem cells from Adam&#39;s umbilical cord. Both children are alive today.
A closeup of a microscope slide taken in 2000 at the Reproductive Genetics Institute's Chicago laboratory shows transplanted stem cells taken from the umbilical cord blood of a baby named Adam Nash. Adam's sister Molly has a genetic disease called Fanconi anemia. Their parents wanted to have a child who could be a stem cell donor for Molly. Using in vitro fertilization, doctors created embryos and then tested them for the genetic disease. They chose one that did not have the disorder, which grew into baby Adam. Molly received a stem cell transplant from stem cells from Adam's umbilical cord. Both children are alive today.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton requested a National Bioethics Advisory Commission to study the question of stem cell research.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton requested a National Bioethics Advisory Commission to study the question of stem cell research.
In 2000, the National Institutes of Health issued guidelines for the use of embryonic stem cells in research, specifying that scientists receiving federal funds could use only extra embryos that would otherwise be discarded. President Clinton approved federal funding for stem cell research, but Congress did not fund it. Above, a Cell Expansion System, which is used to grow cells, is seen during the 2010 World Stem Cell Summit in Detroit.
In 2000, the National Institutes of Health issued guidelines for the use of embryonic stem cells in research, specifying that scientists receiving federal funds could use only extra embryos that would otherwise be discarded. President Clinton approved federal funding for stem cell research, but Congress did not fund it.
In August 2001, President George W. Bush announced that he would allow federal funding for about 60 existing stem cell lines created before this date. Above, a human stem cell colony, which is no more than 1 millimeter wide and comprises thousands of individual stem cells, grows on mouse embryonic fibroblast in a research laboratory in September 2001.
In August 2001, President George W. Bush announced that he would allow federal funding for about 60 existing stem cell lines created before this date.
In 2005, Connecticut and Illinois designated state funds to support stem cell research in their states. Above, a woman works on stem cells at the University of Connecticut&#39;s Stem Cell Institute at the UConn Health Center in August 2010 in Farmington.
In 2005, Connecticut and Illinois designated state funds to support stem cell research in their states.
In March 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that removed restrictions on embryonic stem cell research. His action overturned an order approved by President George W. Bush in August 2001 that barred the National Institutes of Health from funding research on embryonic stem cells beyond using 60 cell lines that existed at that time.
In March 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that removed restrictions on embryonic stem cell research. His action overturned an order approved by President George W. Bush in August 2001 that barred the National Institutes of Health from funding research on embryonic stem cells beyond using 60 cell lines that existed at that time.
In November 2010, William Caldwell, CEO of Advanced Cell Technology, said the FDA had granted approval for his company to start a clinical trial using cells grown from human embryonic stem cells. The treatment would be for an inherited degenerative eye disease. Above, dozens of packages containing frozen embryonic stem cells remain in liquid nitrogen in a laboratory at the University of Sao Paulo&#39;s human genome research center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in March 2008.
In November 2010, William Caldwell, CEO of Advanced Cell Technology, said the FDA had granted approval for his company to start a clinical trial using cells grown from human embryonic stem cells. The treatment would be for an inherited degenerative eye disease.
In May 2011, stem cell therapy in sports medicine was spotlighted after New York Yankees pitcher Bartolo Colon was revealed to have had fat and bone marrow stem cells injected into his injured elbow and shoulder while in the Dominican Republic.
In May 2011, stem cell therapy in sports medicine was spotlighted after New York Yankees pitcher Bartolo Colon was revealed to have had fat and bone marrow stem cells injected into his injured elbow and shoulder while in the Dominican Republic.
In February 2012, early research published by scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University showed that a patient&#39;s own stem cells can be used to regenerate heart tissue and help undo damage caused by a heart attack. It is the first instance of therapeutic regeneration. Above, fluid is removed from the knee of a patient to collect adult stem cells by at a clinic in Broomfield, Colorado.
In February 2012, early research published by scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University showed that a patient's own stem cells can be used to regenerate heart tissue and help undo damage caused by a heart attack. It is the first instance of therapeutic regeneration.
In October 2012, Sir John Gurdon and Shinya Yamanaka were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering how to make pluripotent stem cells. They both showed that cells could be reprogrammed after they had specialized. This changed scientists&#39; understanding of how cells and organisms develop.
In October 2012, Sir John Gurdon and Shinya Yamanaka were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering how to make pluripotent stem cells. They both showed that cells could be reprogrammed after they had specialized. This changed scientists' understanding of how cells and organisms develop.
On May 16, 2013, scientists announced that they had, for the first time, produced embryos using skin cells and then used the embryos to make stem cell lines. This technique resembles what was used in cloning Dolly the sheep, but the earlier technique could not have led to a fully cloned human baby. A photo provided by the Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University shows a stem cell colony produced from human skin cells.
On May 16, 2013, scientists announced that they had, for the first time, produced embryos using skin cells and then used the embryos to make stem cell lines. This technique resembles what was used in cloning Dolly the sheep, but the earlier technique could not have led to a fully cloned human baby.
On August 5, 2013, the world&#39;s first stem cell burger was cooked and eaten in London. The brainchild of Maastricht University&#39;s Mark Post, the burger was made of 20,000 small strands of meat grown from a cow&#39;s muscle cells, took three months to create and cost $330,000 to develop.
On August 5, 2013, the world's first stem cell burger was cooked and eaten in London. The brainchild of Maastricht University's Mark Post, the burger was made of 20,000 small strands of meat grown from a cow's muscle cells, took three months to create and cost $330,000 to develop.
In September 2013, scientists announced they had created what they are calling &quot;cerebral organoids&quot; using stem cells. These pea-sized structures are made of human brain tissue, and they can help researchers explore important questions about brain development and disorders that occur during these first stages of life.
In September 2013, scientists announced they had created what they are calling "cerebral organoids" using stem cells. These pea-sized structures are made of human brain tissue, and they can help researchers explore important questions about brain development and disorders that occur during these first stages of life.
  • The FDA says it took action against one clinic in Florida and one in California last week
  • Commissioner said the agency would take additional actions in the coming months

(CNN)The US Food and Drug Administration indicated Monday that it will be increasing oversight and enforcement to prevent the use of potentially dangerous and unproven stem cell treatments.

On its website, the agency posted a warning letter that it sent last week to U.S. Stem Cell Clinic of Sunrise, Florida, accusing the clinic of selling unapproved and nonsterile stem cell treatments and injecting them intravenously or directly into patients' spines.
The FDA also said Monday that it sent US marshals last week to StemImmune Inc. of San Diego to seize five vials of a live virus vaccine reserved for people at high risk of smallpox. After being mixed with stem cells, the unapproved concoction was injected directly into the tumors of cancer patients at California Stem Cell Treatment Centers in Rancho Mirage and Beverly Hills, the FDA said.
    Stem Cells Fast Facts
    Neither US Stem Cell Clinic nor California Stem Cell Treatment Centers responded to requests for comment.
    The FDA commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, also issued a statement Monday warning of "additional actions in the coming months" against "a larger pool of actors" whose unproven and unsafe products put patients at "significant risk."
    The International Society for Stem Cell Research commended the FDA for its policy direction and enforcement efforts. President Hans Clevers said the society has been "very concerned" about reports of patients using unproven stem cell therapies.
    "Many of these patients have suffered great harm, and even death as a result of using unproven stem cell therapies," Clevers said in a statement. "We are hopeful that increased regulatory enforcement against clinics offering unproven treatments will deter this practice and help protect patients."
    "I've directed the FDA to launch a new working group to pursue unscrupulous clinics through whatever legally enforceable means are necessary to protect the public health," Gottlieb wrote. "We have examples where some of these unproven treatments have clearly harmed patients."
    This year, a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine recounted how three women, ages 72 to 88, with macular degeneration were left blind after a stem cell treatment at an unnamed clinic in Florida in 2015.
    Divisions run deep over how to regulate stem cell clinics
    "I wish it hadn't taken this long," said Leigh Turner, associate professor at the Center for Bioethics at the University of Minnesota. "This is a space where the FDA could have taken action four or five years ago as far as making this a policy priority."
    Turner said he sees the steps announced Monday as both important and necessary, yet he remains skeptical.
    "There are important distinctions to be made, and the FDA seems to be making these distinctions in terms of suggesting that they are putting together this working group, a task force, going after businesses marketing unproven interventions, going after businesses making illegitimate or unwarranted claims about stem cell treatment," he said.

    What will trigger regulation?

    Stem cells, like other medical products, generally require FDA approval before they can be marketed. The FDA has not approved any stem cell-based products for use other than cord blood-derived cells, which are blood-forming stem cells, for certain diseases, according to the agency's website.
    Gottlieb wrote in his statement "it's incumbent upon the FDA" to make sure the existing legal and regulatory framework is properly defined, with "bright lines" separating individualized or tailored therapies surgeons are permitted to use from new treatments subject to regulation. Because the field of regenerative medicine is rapidly evolving, he said, close calls may be frequent between what constitutes an individualized treatment and what constitutes an unapproved, possibly harmful medical product.
    Turner said Gottlieb's statement allowed for "a bit of slippage as far as what exactly the FDA is going to do and which businesses they are going to target."
    Questions remain as to whether the warning letter is a sign of more letters to come and whether we will see "a dramatic increase" in such activities from the FDA, Turner said.
    FDA spokeswoman Lyndsay Meyer wrote in an email that the agency "will seek to take additional actions in the coming months as we address this field, and target those who are clearly stepping over the line."
    One stem cell treatment stabilizes macular degeneration, another blinds 3 patients
    Yet, Turner asked, what is enough to trigger FDA regulation? Are marketing campaigns and commercial activity enough?
    "Or do we actually require people being blinded before the FDA does something?" he asked, noting that "there's a considerable amount of uncertainty in terms of what we should expect in the months ahead. The statement itself doesn't provide clear answers to all those questions."
    Susan L. Solomon, CEO of the New York Stem Cell Foundation, a nonprofit research organization, said via a spokesman that "the regulation of these clinics is very difficult, so the announcement today that the FDA will be stepping up their oversight should be welcomed and applauded."
    Overall, Turner said, the agency's actions should not give all stem cell treatments or doctors performing these regenerative therapies a bad name. There are already effective treatments. "If we think about bone transplants as stem cell transplants, it's standard of care for certain diseases," he said.
    Solomon agreed: "There are extremely promising studies and research using stem cells to treat macular degeneration, multiple sclerosis, diabetes and many other devastating diseases. I cannot emphasize enough how exciting and promising the research is.
    "However, anyone advertising a 'cure' today is simply taking advantage of patients for their own financial gain," she said.

    What patients need to know

    Turner acknowledges the difficulty for patients, who may not easily recognize which stem cell therapies are approved and beneficial and which are not.
    "If you see a business that's making all sorts of dramatic marketing claims across disease categories, claiming to use fat as a treatment for all sorts of indications, these are all signs to be wary of," he said.
    The FDA offers advice for consumers, Meyer noted, adding that anyone who exploits and deceives patients "puts the entire field at risk."
    Turner acknowledged stem cell treatments as "a very promising area of research," and over time, he expects to see more FDA-approved therapies in the marketplace. The problem, he said, is that many American businesses making claims about stem cell treatments lack proper scientific safety and efficacy data.
    "Why, for example, didn't California Stem Cell Treatment Centers get a warning letter for all the other treatments they are doing? It leaves me a bit perplexed," he said. "Why is the FDA so focused on these vials and not on the broader array of marketing claims that California Stem Cells was making?"
    Solomon said that "by providing unproven treatments to chronically ill or injured patients," these clinics are not only taking advantage of patients, they are "muddying the scientific waters of clinical trials that are trying to show whether a treatment does or does not work."
    In its statements Monday, the FDA notes the "handful of bad actors" in the stem cell space, Turner observed. (Meyer repeated the FDA's assertion that it's only "a small number of unscrupulous actors who have seized on the clinical promise of regenerative medicine.")
    "Whereas I look and I see hundreds of companies," said Turner, who published a paper on the practice.
    Ultimately, Turner is glad for the FDA's actions.
    "I hope this is a sign that the FDA is going to do a lot more and better regulate this market space so we'll see whether or not that happens," he said. "It's easy to make these bold announcements. The question is going to be whether anything really comes of it."
    Correction: Previous versions of this story included quotes attributed to David McKeon, a spokesman for the New York Stem Cell Foundation; they should have been attributed to foundation CEO Susan L. Solomon.