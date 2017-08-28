Breaking News

Patients at Houston hospital await evacuation as food runs low

By Jen Christensen and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Updated 5:05 PM ET, Mon August 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
Hide Caption
1 of 42
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
2 of 42
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
3 of 42
Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
Hide Caption
4 of 42
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
5 of 42
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
6 of 42
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
7 of 42
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
8 of 42
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on Sunday, August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on Sunday, August 27.
Hide Caption
9 of 42
Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27.
Hide Caption
10 of 42
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse.
Hide Caption
11 of 42
Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
12 of 42
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
13 of 42
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
14 of 42
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
15 of 42
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Hide Caption
16 of 42
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
Hide Caption
17 of 42
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
18 of 42
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
19 of 42
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
20 of 42
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
21 of 42
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
22 of 42
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
23 of 42
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
24 of 42
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
25 of 42
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
26 of 42
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
Hide Caption
27 of 42
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
Hide Caption
28 of 42
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26.
Hide Caption
29 of 42
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Hide Caption
30 of 42
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Hide Caption
31 of 42
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Hide Caption
32 of 42
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
33 of 42
Cows walk near fallen power lines near City-by-the Sea, Texas, on August 26.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Cows walk near fallen power lines near City-by-the Sea, Texas, on August 26.
Hide Caption
34 of 42
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
35 of 42
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
Hide Caption
36 of 42
A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
37 of 42
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
Hide Caption
38 of 42
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
39 of 42
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
Hide Caption
40 of 42
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Hide Caption
41 of 42
Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey on August 25. The storm knocked out power at her Corpus Christi hotel.
Photos: Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey on August 25. The storm knocked out power at her Corpus Christi hotel.
Hide Caption
42 of 42
23 harvey 082824 harvey 082826 harvey 082817 harvey 082820 harvey 082816 harvey 082821 harvey 082819 harvey 082814 harvey 082801 hurricane harvey tim fadek62C hurricane harvey 082711 harvey 082802 harvey 082807 harvey 082801 harvey 082812 harvey 082878 Hurricane Hargvey 082706 harvey 082805 hurricane harvey 082703 harvey 082808 harvey 082809 hurricane harvey tim fadek13 harvey 082803 hurricane harvey 082706 hurricane harvey 082704 hurricane harvey 082710 harvey 082862 hurricane harvey 082647 hurricane harvey 082656 hurricane harvey 082653 hurricane harvey 082652 hurricane harvey 082605 hurricane harvey tim fadek61 Hurricane Harvey 0826 RESTRICTED08 hurricane harvey tim fadek30 Hurricane Harvey 082623 Hurricane Harvey 082607 hurricane harvey tim fadek06 hurricane harvey tim fadek18 hurricane harvey 0825 space station 04 Hurricane Harvey 082501 Hurricane Harvey 0825

Story highlights

  • Ben Taub workers tried to evacuate a patient Sunday, but conditions made it unsafe
  • The hospital has about 1½ days of food left for its 350 patients

(CNN)Amid heavy rain and high water from Tropical Storm Harvey, a major Houston hospital tried to evacuate a patient who was in critical condition Sunday, but emergency workers had to cease their efforts, and the patient remained at the facility Monday.

Water had surrounded Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, closing its main entrance.
Ben Taub is the city's largest Level 1 trauma center, which contains special equipment and staffing for mass casualty events. It was one of several facilities that upgraded their systems to keep patients safe from floodwaters after Tropical Storm Allison dumped several feet of rain on the area in 2001.
    The story behind the photo of assisted living residents submerged in water
    The story behind the photo of assisted living residents submerged in water
    Although patients are not in danger and "no lives are at risk," Ben Taub public information officer Brian McLeod said Monday, the hospital now "just need(s) to get enough food to continue to run the house."
    About 350 patients are in the facility, with 17 to 18 requiring ventilator support. Those are the patients who would be a priority to evacuate.
    Read More
    Ben Taub has about one and a half days worth of food left, so it will need to be restocked by Tuesday night if the entire patient population is not evacuated.
    Many of the patients have special diets, so they are looking for a food vendor that could serve specific dietary needs.
    Flooding in the area temporarily disrupted power, according to Judge Emmet, a Harris County emergency official who spoke at a news conference Sunday. He said the county had been notified that the hospital was going to be evacuated because there was floodwater in its basement and a sewer line break.
    The water that had blocked the main entrance has since receded, but several of the roads around the hospital are flooded, McLeod said Monday. The power is on, McLeod said, but he characterized the general situation as a fluid one.
    Here&#39;s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
    Here's how you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
    The hospital is working with a catastrophic medical operation center in Houston for evacuation help and to find available beds for the patients. McLeod said he hopes the hospital will be able to transport its most critical patients Monday.
    "The situation is not ideal, but no one's safety is at risk," he said.
    Bayshore Medical Center in neighboring Pasadena evacuated 196 patients due to rising water Sunday. All are safe and continue to receive treatment, according to the hospital.
    Other Texas health care facilities such as Texas Children's and MD Anderson Cancer Center locations have had to cancel outpatient procedures but have kept up inpatient care. Texas Children's Hospital's Medical Center campus used its floodgates to keep its facilities from flooding.
    As of Monday afternoon, 21 Texas hospitals had closed and been evacuated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
    Continuing rains make it a constantly changing situation, and hospitals are continuing to evaluate operations.