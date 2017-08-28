(CNN) European leaders will meet their counterparts from Niger, Chad and Libya in Paris on Monday to discuss ways of stemming economic migration.

The mini-summit, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron, will be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Italian premier Paolo Gentiloni along with EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini.

Representing the three African countries are Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou, Chadian President Idriss Deby, and the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya, Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj.

A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 migrants off the coastal town of Zawiyah, west of Tripoli, in June.

Many African refugees and migrants entering the EU under the radar come through the land-locked desert countries of Niger and Chad before crossing into Libya, where they eventually sail to Italy or Spain.

