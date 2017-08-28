Berlin (CNN) Police in northern Germany are conducting raids on the homes and business premises of two men suspected of plotting to kill leaders of the left, the country's federal prosecutor said in a statement Monday.

Motivated by anger at Germany's immigration and refugee policy, the men are suspected of stockpiling ammunition and drawing up a hit list of targets.

The two suspects are not in custody, the prosecutor's office told CNN. The prosecutor would not confirm German media reports that a police officer is under investigation in connection with the plot.

The raids happened in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

"According to the results of the investigation so far, the two accused were in contact with different chat groups with other people," the statement said.

