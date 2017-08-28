Berlin (CNN) A German nurse currently serving a life sentence in prison for murdering six patients may have killed 84 more, making him one of the country's worst ever serial killers, police and prosecutors said Monday.

Niels Hoegel, 40, was jailed in 2015 after being convicted of killing six people.

Authorities have subsequently investigated hundreds of deaths, which included exhuming bodies of former patients in the clinics where Hoegel worked in Delmenhorst and Oldenburg in northwest Germany.

Police told CNN they believe Hoegel killed 36 patients in Oldenburg between 1999 and 2001, and another 48 people from the hospital in Delmenhorst.

Police say the number of victims may be even higher but the final number may never be known as some possible victims were cremated.

Read More