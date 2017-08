Tamra Judge reveals more skin cancer

(CNN) "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge has gone public with a recent diagnosis of melanoma.

On Sunday, Judge posted a photo of herself wearing denim shorts and sporting what appeared to be a freckle on her rear end.

"I'm showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like," she wrote. "I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR a** and get your skin checked."

Judge said she did not at all suspect that her "small black flat freckle" was cancerous.

"I'll be fine because my faith is strong and my a** ain't bad either," she joked.

In January, Judge shared a picture of herself after it was discovered she had basal cell skin cancer and one squamous cell skin cancer. Judge underwent surgery to remove the cancerous cells.

"It might not look pretty but my margins came back clear. Woot woot," Judge wrote in the caption. "Big thank you to @cacoastalderm see you Tuesday to get my stitches out."

Judge said she had been planning on competing in a bodybuilding competition in November in honor of her 50th birthday, but that's been put on hold.

She expressed her relief at the diagnosis.

"I've been a little sad, worried and p***ed off," she wrote. "But we caught it early and that makes me happy."