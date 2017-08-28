Tamra Judge reveals more skin cancer

Story highlights Judge had surgery in January

She urged followers to get checked

(CNN) "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge has gone public with a recent diagnosis of melanoma.

On Sunday, Judge posted a photo of herself wearing denim shorts and sporting what appeared to be a freckle on her rear end.

"I'm showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like," she wrote. "I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR a** and get your skin checked."

Judge said she did not at all suspect that her "small black flat freckle" was cancerous.

"I'll be fine because my faith is strong and my a** ain't bad either," she joked.

