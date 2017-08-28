(CNN) An actor set to appear in an upcoming reboot of "Hellboy" has exited the project after he realized the character for which he'd been cast was "of mixed Asian heritage," and that his casting would have whitewashed the role.

Ed Skrein was cast last week in the role of Major Ben Daimio for the upcoming reboot starring "Stranger Things" star David Harbour.

Skrein said in a statement posted to social media on Monday that he was "unaware" of his character's background when he accepted the part, but he was prompted to correct the situation after being informed.

"There has been intense conversation and understandable upset since that announcement, and I must do what I feel is right," he said. "It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts."

Skrein said his departure makes way for the the role to "be cast appropriately."

