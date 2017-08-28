CNN 10 - August 29, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

August 29 2017

With the waters continuing to rise in parts of Texas, we're explaining the potential impact that Tropical Storm Harvey could have up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. Also featured this Tuesday: the reasons why more U.S. retail stores are closing. Reports on a CNN Hero's efforts to help children in shelters and a barista's efforts to recreate masterworks round out our show.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More