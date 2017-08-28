Military on standby ahead of Indian guru's rape sentencing

Story highlights Military deployed and internet services shut down ahead of Monday's sentencing

At least 36 people killed and hundreds injured in Friday's violence

New Delhi (CNN) Security forces in India's northern Haryana state are on high alert ahead of the sentencing of a controversial spiritual leader whose supporters were involved in deadly protests Friday following his conviction for rape.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of the spiritual sect Dera Sacha Sauda, faces a minimum prison sentence of seven years after being convicted of raping two of his followers in a case that dates back to 1999.

At least 36 people were killed in Friday's violence and hundreds more injured, as supporters of Singh's rampaged through several northern states, setting fire to empty train carriages and burning cars.

Singh is currently being held at Rohtak jail, after arriving there by helicopter Friday from the courthouse in Panchkula. His sentencing will be carried out behind locked doors inside the prison, Monday, in a move officials hope will prevent the guru's supporters gathering outside.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, center, greets followers as he arrives for a press conference in New Delhi, India, in October 2016.

Loyal support

