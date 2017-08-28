(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Hurricane Harvey
The catastrophic flooding brought on by Hurricane Harvey this weekend is unprecedented. Harvey has already dumped 11 trillion gallons of rain over the state. Federal officials predict Harvey will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 victims to seek some sort of disaster assistance. Texas activated its entire National Guard in the response effort. And forecasters say more rain is coming. Lots more.
The storm: Here's what the devastating impact looks like. You can see where Harvey is headed here.
The good Samaritans: Civilians and strangers have become heroes for Harvey's victims. People are opening their doors and coming around with their boats.
What happens next: If you're filing an insurance claim, here are some tips. And here's what Hurricane Harvey will mean for gas prices.
Get involved: Social media is helping Houston deal with the disaster. Here's how you can help.
In other news
-- The Trump administration is lifting an Obama-era ban on providing police departments with military gear.
-- A German nurse already in prison for murdering six patients may have killed 84 more.
-- A controversial Indian spiritual guru was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape.
-- Exclusive: A West Virginia man proposed setting up a meeting with Russians and the Trump campaign last year, adding yet another layer to the Russia investigation.
-- Whole Foods prices officially went down today -- so maybe you can afford that avocado toast after all.
-- SPOILER ALERT: The latest "Game of Thrones" season came to a chilling end last night. Here's CNN's Brian Lowry's on what went down.