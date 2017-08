(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Hurricane Harvey

The catastrophic flooding brought on by Hurricane Harvey this weekend is unprecedented . Harvey has already dumped 11 trillion gallons of rain over the state. Federal officials predict Harvey will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 victims to seek some sort of disaster assistance. Texas activated its entire National Guard in the response effort. And forecasters say more rain is coming. Lots more

The storm: Here's what the devastating impact



The good Samaritans: Civilians and strangers have become



What happens next: If you're filing an insurance claim, here are some Here's what the devastating impact looks like . You can see where Harvey is headed here Civilians and strangers have become heroes for Harvey's victims . People are opening their doors and coming around with their boats.If you're filing an insurance claim, here are some tips . And here's what Hurricane Harvey will mean for gas prices