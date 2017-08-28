Story highlights The spirit of free movement of Maasai inspired Njeri to take the herders up to space

Njeri cites Spanish artist Pablo Picasso as an influence

(CNN) Maasai elders may seem an improbable choice to navigate a spaceship, but for digital artist Jacque Njeri, the semi-nomadic nature of the tribe makes members the perfect candidates for space exploration.

In her art project dubbed MaaSci , a play on words, Njeri recreates Tatooine city -- a fictional sparsely inhabited desert planet from the movie series "Star Wars" -- while incorporating elements of Maasai culture.

In her striking images, Njeri depicts women as cyborgs with colorful beads around their necks and elders clutching their sticks on board a spaceship.

Traditionally, members of the community in East Africa are cattle herders -- often crossing borders between Kenya and Tanzania. Njeri was inspired to take them farther by sending the herders up to space.

"I imagine a lot. I observe things around me or on a picture and off-piste the scenario. I sketch, then come back to the idea later and augment it. Sometimes an idea is triggered by a word. The word MaaSci was my main inspiration for this project," says the 26-year-old Kenyan.

Read More