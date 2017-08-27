'It broke me into tears:' Texas mom describes escaping floods

(CNN) A Texas mother described being pulled off the roof of her house Sunday to escape the devastating flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Soaking wet and clutching her daughter, Christy Huffman told CNN's Ed Lavandera about her harrowing escape from her home outside Galveston, Texas, as they stood in the middle of a flooded section of the Interstate 45 south of Houston.

"We were on our rooftop," she said. "We'd been waiting for the Coast Guard helicopter. It picked up some of our neighbors. Some of our neighbors are still back there on the rooftops."

"We saw the boat come by first and so we took the first chance we could to get out of there," she said.

A day after Texas experienced the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in a decade, Tropical Storm Harvey has left devastating floods in its wake, with warnings that tornadoes, rain and more flooding are to come in southeast Texas.

