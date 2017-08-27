CNN crew helps pull elderly couple from flooded home

(CNN) Pam Jones left her home in Friendswood, Texas, on Saturday so she could ride out tropical storm Harvey with her parents in nearby Dickinson.

None of them expected the flood waters to keep rising into the night. They came in through the garage, filling the Jones' home with about three feet of water and trapping the family upstairs, Jones said.

"It was shocking," she said. "It just creeped up."

The family waited for the Coast Guard to rescue them. They waited for Jones' sons to come for them on jet skis. But a volunteer rescue boat carrying a CNN crew found them first.

"We were about to leave the neighborhood, but we heard your voice," CNN correspondent Ed Lavandera told Jones after aiding in the family's rescue.

