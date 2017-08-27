Harvey's devastating impact by the numbers
Updated 9:28 PM ET, Sun August 27, 2017
(CNN)The toll that Harvey is taking on Texas is staggering.
Already, it has dumped 11 trillion gallons of water over the state, says Ryan Maue with WeatherBell, a weather analytics company. And by the time it dissipates, the state will have seen 25 trillion gallons of rain, he predicts.
Outages are everywhere. 911 call centers are inundated. And Houston, which is particularly hard hit, is asking anyone with a boat to help volunteer with rescues.
Here's a look at Harvey's impact, by the numbers: