Nursing home residents rescued after waiting in several feet of water

Story highlights A photo shows nursing home residents awaiting rescue amid floodwaters in their facility

Galveston County officials say the residents have been safely rescued

(CNN) Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.

A dramatic photo circulating on the Internet showed the residents of the La Bella Vita nursing home sitting in several feet of water as they waited for help.

Kim McIntosh lives in Florida, but told CNN that her mother, who owns the nursing home just southeast of Houston, took the photo.

Nursing home residents in Dickinson, Texas, wait for first responders in a flooded room.

"My mom sent it to me at 9 this morning. She said it was a disaster," McIntosh said Sunday. "They [were] waiting for helicopters or the National Guard."

"Most of these people are in wheelchairs and [on] oxygen," she said.

