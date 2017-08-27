Story highlights Mayweather is the first boxer to reach 50 fights undefeated

(CNN) In a result that shocked few, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

McGregor, though, surprised many by going toe to toe with Mayweather until the 10th round.

"He's a lot better than I thought he was," Mayweather said after the bout.

Mayweather is the first boxer to reach 50 fights undefeated, surpassing Rocky Marciano, who went 49-0. After Saturday's win, he said this was the final fight of his career.

The only certainty of this fight was that it would be a spectacle not seen before.

