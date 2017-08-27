Breaking News

Mayweather finishes McGregor in 10th round

Updated 2:15 AM ET, Sun August 27, 2017

Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a right hand against Conor McGregor during their boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round, collecting his 50th victory in what he said will be the last fight of his undefeated pro career. It was the first pro boxing match for McGregor, a mixed martial artist who is the UFC's lightweight champion.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a right hand against Conor McGregor during their boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round, collecting his 50th victory in what he said will be the last fight of his undefeated pro career. It was the first pro boxing match for McGregor, a mixed martial artist who is the UFC's lightweight champion.
McGregor lands an uppercut early in the bout. He came out aggressive and took the fight to Mayweather in the first few rounds.
McGregor lands an uppercut early in the bout. He came out aggressive and took the fight to Mayweather in the first few rounds.
McGregor sticks his tongue out at Mayweather during an early exchange.
McGregor sticks his tongue out at Mayweather during an early exchange.
McGregor swarms Mayweather at the start of the fight.
McGregor swarms Mayweather at the start of the fight.
The much-anticipated fight was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The much-anticipated fight was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
After a typically slow start, Mayweather started to force the action more in the middle rounds.
After a typically slow start, Mayweather started to force the action more in the middle rounds.
McGregor might have lacked in experience, but he had a clear size advantage.
McGregor might have lacked in experience, but he had a clear size advantage.
There were several awkward exchanges when McGregor would end up behind Mayweather.
There were several awkward exchanges when McGregor would end up behind Mayweather.
The two fighters trade punches in the middle of the fight.
The two fighters trade punches in the middle of the fight.
Mayweather landed more punches than McGregor -- 130-60 -- in rounds six through 10. McGregor had a 51-40 edge in the first five rounds.
Mayweather landed more punches than McGregor -- 130-60 -- in rounds six through 10. McGregor had a 51-40 edge in the first five rounds.
McGregor started running out of steam later in the fight, and Mayweather capitalized in the 10th round.
McGregor started running out of steam later in the fight, and Mayweather capitalized in the 10th round.
Referee Robert Byrd stopped the fight in the 10th after a wobbly McGregor took several hard shots and wasn&#39;t throwing punches.
Referee Robert Byrd stopped the fight in the 10th after a wobbly McGregor took several hard shots and wasn't throwing punches.
Mayweather and his father celebrate the victory.
Mayweather and his father celebrate the victory.
The two combatants embrace after the fight.
The two combatants embrace after the fight.
Demi Lovato sang the national anthem before the fight.
Demi Lovato sang the national anthem before the fight.
McGregor entered the arena first, draped in the Irish flag.
McGregor entered the arena first, draped in the Irish flag.
Mayweather came out in all black and wore a mask.
Mayweather came out in all black and wore a mask.
There were many celebrities on hand to watch the fight, including basketball star LeBron James. Behind James is boxing legend Mike Tyson.
There were many celebrities on hand to watch the fight, including basketball star LeBron James. Behind James is boxing legend Mike Tyson.
Actress Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, take in the fight.
Actress Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, take in the fight.
Actress Charlize Theron sits close to ringside.
Actress Charlize Theron sits close to ringside.
A fan waves an Irish flag before the start of the fight.
A fan waves an Irish flag before the start of the fight.
