Trump to travel to Texas on Tuesday

By CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Peter Morris

Updated 5:07 PM ET, Sun August 27, 2017

(CNN)President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday to review the state's efforts to recover from Hurricane Harvey, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

"We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know," Sanders said. "We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers,"
The final locations are not set yet, but Trump is expected to travel away from the storm zone, avoiding the most hard-hit areas, several sources familiar with the White House's plans told CNN.
    The White House is leaning towards visiting San Antonio, but intends to avoid flood-ravaged Houston, the sources said.
    The President has said he wants to visit the state as soon as he can to show his support.
    "I will be going to Texas soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption," the President tweeted this morning. "The focus must be life and safety."