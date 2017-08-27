Story highlights Mexico has refused repeatedly to pay for Trump's proposed wall

Washington (CNN) The Mexican government on Sunday again stressed its position that it will not pay for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning: "With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other."

In response, the country's foreign ministry released a statement saying Mexico would not pay for a wall or other physical barrier at the border "under any circumstances."

"This determination is not part of a Mexican negotiating strategy, but a principle of national sovereignty and dignity," the statement said.

One of Trump's principle campaign promises was to build a wall at the southern border and have Mexico pay for it. Since taking office, Trump has called for Congress to allocate money for the wall instead and have Mexico pay the US back. Mexican leaders have publicly rejected any avenue to pay for the wall.

